Kazakhstan commissions 600 schools over past 3 years

A third of which were built as part of the Keleshek mektepteri (Schools of the Future) project.

Besides, 813 healthcare and 307 sports facilities were commissioned in Kazakhstan.

The Head of State noted modern rehabilitation centers opened in Semey, Taraz, Kentau, Uralsk and Atyrau cities. Construction of such centers is underway in Aktobe, Kokshetau, Taldykorgan and Shymkent.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that social facilities, including children’s rehabilitation centers, should open countrywide. Lack of such centers forces people to move to Astana and Almaty which is a negative domestic migration process. The President assigned the akims to take a very careful and responsible approach to the development of Alatau City. He underlined that the Presidential Administration will closely monitor this work.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Almaty region on a working trip.