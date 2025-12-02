Kazakhstan climbs 21 spots in World Bank ranking

The World Bank publishes the Statistical Performance Indicators (SPI) ranking on an annual basis, which is based on officially recognized international sources. It provides up-to-date and accurate data on global development, including national, regional and global assessments.

The SPI reflect the capabilities of a country’s national statistical system, according to criteria, such as data use, services provided, statistical products, data sources, and data infrastructure. The scale ranges from 0 to 100 where 100 represents a high level.

According to the last year’s data, Kazakhstan’s national statistical system scored 84.9 out of 100. The overall improvement was driven by improvement in the following components: Data Use (+10), Data Sources (+10.2), Data Infrastructure (+10), and Data Services (+1.1).

Statistical systems of Norway, Sweden and Canada lead in the SPI-2024 ranking.