Kazakhstan climbs 21 spots in World Bank ranking
Kazakhstan ranked 44th out of 217 countries in the World Bank’s Statistical Performance Indicators (SPI), improving its result by 21 positions compared to the previous year (65th position in 2023), Qazinform News Agency learned from the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms.
The World Bank publishes the Statistical Performance Indicators (SPI) ranking on an annual basis, which is based on officially recognized international sources. It provides up-to-date and accurate data on global development, including national, regional and global assessments.
The SPI reflect the capabilities of a country’s national statistical system, according to criteria, such as data use, services provided, statistical products, data sources, and data infrastructure. The scale ranges from 0 to 100 where 100 represents a high level.
According to the last year’s data, Kazakhstan’s national statistical system scored 84.9 out of 100. The overall improvement was driven by improvement in the following components: Data Use (+10), Data Sources (+10.2), Data Infrastructure (+10), and Data Services (+1.1).
Statistical systems of Norway, Sweden and Canada lead in the SPI-2024 ranking.