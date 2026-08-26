Kazakhstan claims 2 bronze medals at Asian Youth Climbing Championships

Both of Kazakhstan's medals came in the relay events, with the women's U19 team and men's U17 team each taking bronze.

In the U19 bouldering competition, Kymsan Tsoy placed 20th, Gleb Semeshkin 26th, and Yevgeniy Kim 27th. On the women's side, Leila Gekkeyeva, Viktoriya Ilnitskaya, and Amira Kaisar all finished 19th, while Yana Voitovich placed 23rd.

In lead climbing, Semeshkin finished 18th, followed by Kim in 22nd and Matvey Pavlov in 24th. Among the women, Ilnitskaya took 16th place, Gekkeyeva 17th, Voitovich 18th, and Kaisar 20th.

Kazakhstan's U19 athletes also competed in speed climbing, where Roman Kurasov finished ninth, Rashid Khaibullin 10th, Alikhan Tatambay 11th, and Dmitriy Ananyev 14th. Alina Lvova reached the quarterfinals to finish eighth, while Arina Novitskaya placed ninth, Ilnitskaya 13th, and Ralina Abdulova 14th.

In the U17 events, Yegor Nekreshchenny and Yevgeniy Korneyev finished 13th and 18th, respectively, in bouldering, while Anna Semeshkina placed 20th and Arina Panchenko 24th in the women's competition.

Korneyev and Nekreshchenny went on to finish 18th and 21st in lead climbing, with Semeshkina taking 20th place and Panchenko 27th.

In U17 speed climbing, David Kononov placed 12th, Arseniy Ten 15th, and Vadim Sagintayev 19th. Among the women, Taisiya Noskova finished 14th, Ameli Askarova 17th, Anastasia Andrienko 19th, and Anastasia Vyrodova 21st.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s three-time world blitz chess champion Bibisara Assaubayeva had won bronze at the prestigious 2026 Cairns Cup in the U.S.