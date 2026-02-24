Kazakhstan claims 13 medals at ISU Speed Skating Junior World Cup in Germany

Kristina Shumekova took gold in the women’s 1000m and 3000m races.

In the women’s 1000m among neo-seniors, Kazakh athletes took the entire podium: Inessa Shumekova finished first, Darya Vazhenina came second, and Alina Dauranova secured third place.

Kazakhstan also claimed victory in the women’s team sprint (neo-seniors).

Andrey Semyonov clinched silver in the men’s 1000m among neo-seniors.

Meanwhile, the junior women’s national team finished second in the team sprint event.

Kazakh speed skaters (neo-seniors) also took bronze medal in the men’s team sprint.

In the 500m distance among neo-seniors, Alina Dauranova claimed gold, while Inessa Shumekova won the silver medal.

In the 1500m race, Anastasia Belovodova (juniors) finished third, while in the same distance in the neo-senior category, Maria Degen captured the gold medal.

Overall, Team Kazakhstan claimed 13 medals at the competition, including six gold.

