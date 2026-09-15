Kazakhstan, Chinese marketplace Pinduoduo discuss sharing data on purchases

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Seilzhan Akhmetov, focused on taxation of e‑commerce conducted by foreign marketplaces in Kazakhstan and the exchange of information on goods sold to Kazakh residents.

Particular attention was given to improving transparency in cross‑border trade, ensuring the reliability of transaction data, and strengthening information interaction between government agencies and digital platforms.

Following the talks, the parties agreed to continue consultations on technical integration and procedures for data transfer in accordance with Kazakhstan’s legislation.

The State Revenue Committee emphasized that cooperation with international marketplaces would help ensure equal conditions for market participants, enhance trade transparency, and improve tax administration.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s e-commerce market size has grown by more than 50 percent over the past three years, reaching 3.7 trillion tenge in 2025, with marketplaces accounting for 86 percent of the country’s retail online sales.