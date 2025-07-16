Kazakhstan, China committed to deepening strategic partnership

According to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to Kazakh-Chinese cooperation, including the current state and prospects for interaction in the political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The interlocutors noted the positive dynamics in the development of political dialogue between the two countries. Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the meetings of the leaders of Kazakhstan and China, as well as the schedule of upcoming high- and top-level events.

As a result of the traditionally open and trust-based talks between the Heads of State held this year in Astana, new ambitious goals were set and a further trajectory for cooperation was outlined. Our common task now is to make every possible effort to ensure the effective implementation of the reached agreements, said Minister Nurtleu.

In addition, issues of further expansion of trade, economic, investment, energy, and transit-transport cooperation were discussed.

In conclusion, the sides exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues and agreed to continue close coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks, including the UN, SCO, CICA, and the Central Asia – China format.

Earlier, it was reported Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu took part in the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States.