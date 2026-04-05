Kazakhstan - China border checkpoints to close on April 5

This was announced by the Russian Customs Service’s representative office at Kazakhstan’s Customs Service.

Exceptions include the Dostyk and Altynkol railway crossings, which will operate in a routine mode.

The temporary closure applies to the following road checkpoints:

· Bakhty (Abai region)

· Maikapchagay (East Kazakhstan region)

· Dostyk and Nur Zholy (Zhetysu region)

· Kolzhat (Almaty region)

Authorities advise travelers and freight carriers to plan ahead and account for these restrictions.

Earlier this year, the Kazakh Government discussed the rising volume of freight traffic with China and measures to expand border crossing operations.

It was also reported that in Aktobe region, two new checkpoints - Aike (Aitekebi district) and Kiyaly (Martok district) - may be built on the border with Russia.