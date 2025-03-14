Kazakhstan changed a lot in past three years – President Tokayev

“Meeting relatives and close ones after a long winter is our ancient tradition rooted in the depth of centuries. This day symbolizes the beginning of celebration of Nauryz, which coincided this year with the holy month of Ramadan. These bright and sacred days call for virtue, promoting noble and creative values. Holding the Qurultay on these days is a good sign. Three years ago, in an address to the nation, I initiated large-scale reforms aimed at drastical renovation of the country. The idea of establishment of the Ulttyq Qurultay was announced at that time too,” said the President.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that in the past three years, the country has changed greatly, having embarked on new development tracks.

He said the political reforms enabled to carry out comprehensive transformations.

"Following the nationwide referendum, amendments to the Constitution were made. The powers of the Parliament were expanded. The Government’s accountability was enhanced. The system of human rights protection has been improved. The Constitutional Court was set up. Important reforms have been implemented in many areas," said the President.

Earlier it was reported that the IV meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) with the participation of the President of Kazakhstan kicked off in Burabay resort area.