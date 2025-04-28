Kazakhstan celebrates World Immunization Week 2025 with key achievements

World Immunization Week, marked in the last week of April, aims to promote the life-saving power of immunization to protect people of all ages.

There have been no cases of poliomyelitis since 1996 and cases of diphtheria since 2009 thanks to vaccines in Kazakhstan. Vaccination helped lower cases of mumps by more than 100fold, Hepatitis A – by 32fold, Hepatitis B – by 92fold, and rubella – by more than 2,000fold, the Ministry said in a statement.

Kazakhstan provides vaccination against 21 vaccine-preventable diseases under its immunization efforts.

Health officials sounded the alarm as cases of measles and whooping cough amid recent outbreaks across the nation, noting that 75% of measles cases and 87% of whooping cough cases fall at children, who did not receive routine vaccinations.

Kazakhstan has been providing HPV vaccines in its national immunization schedule for girls aged 11-13 starting last year.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had made significant progress in immunotherapies against infectious diseases.