Kazakhstan cannot become a global transit hub without quality roads, says Tokayev

“If the border has become a ‘bottleneck’ causing traffic jams stretching for kilometers, which is exactly what is happening now, there can be no talk of Kazakhstan taking a leading role,” the President said.

Tokayev noted that key air corridors connecting Europe and Asia pass through Kazakhstan. This gives the country a significant competitive advantage. However, Kazakhstan needs well-developed ground service infrastructure to capitalize on it.

“For now, enormous revenues are literally flying past our country,” the President said.

Tokayev also addressed the work of the private company Air Cargo. He said it has substantial financing capacity, including funds to pay leading foreign specialists. The company can also make decisions independently.