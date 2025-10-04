“Kazakhstan can be a hub for AI” – ISSAI Head highlights opportunities in education and digital growth

What do you think, and how do you assess the possibilities of the implementation of AI into educational systems, not just schools, but universities as well?

– I believe that there is a huge potential for artificial intelligence to be utilized in education. However, I do not think that it will replace teachers. Teachers will always be there for the human touch in education, the direct connection with the students. However, artificial intelligence can be used, using different tools such as language models, image generators, or text generators, in order to augment the work of the teacher.

Imagine right now our teachers are spending most of their time in order to grade exams and homework. What if we had created a system that would grade these homework assignments and provide instant feedback to the students, such that the teachers would have more time left in order to educate the children, and in this way improve the learning outcomes?

When we are thinking about this in K-12 education, we can also extend it to university education as well. In university education, we should also utilize AI, such as generative AI models, language, audiovisual models, and others, in order to improve educational processes, and we can also utilize the advanced simulation capabilities of the AI models in education as well.

Having said that, in order to be able to do all of this for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan, we will need to localize these models to understand the Kazakh language, to understand Kazakh culture, and to understand the educational system of Kazakhstan.

That is why, within this year, we will finish our generative AI model, Oylan 3, and afterwards, next year, one of our focuses will be to create a fine-tuned version for educational processes. Because if we don't do these things for Kazakhstan, we will have to wait for international companies to do it for us. The delay is not acceptable because Mr. President has very clearly pointed out he intends Kazakhstan to be a digital AI nation within three years.

At what age do you think we should start implementing and introducing students to AI and how to properly use AI?

– How to use artificial intelligence is a very big research question today. If we let the students use artificial intelligence without any limitations, they will start using it for all the tasks, and this will impede their learning process. They will start having metacognitive laziness, and that is not what we want.

We want to use AI as a helper. Whenever they are solving a question, it just provides help when it is needed, such that the learning process can be accelerated. It can be at any phase of the educational process, and it can be in any field. For instance, we can utilize it in order to teach the Kazakh language. We can utilize it for providing mathematical tutoring for students in rural regions.

One thing that we need to teach to our students is also when not to use AI. We should also teach them responsible ethical use of AI and also make them learn that they should not utilize AI for everything. They should use it as a tool when it is needed. On top of this, we should just go beyond the students, and we should look to the whole population, because there are lots of jobs lost, as Mr. President has pointed out in his address, due to artificial general intelligence, and therefore workforce re-skilling is emerging as a very important topic.

Basically, persons who are 30, 40, or 50 years old should go through educational programs such that they can augment their skills with artificial intelligence and can stay competitive in the job market. And the AI-Sana program within the Alem International AI Center will facilitate this to another topic that is very hot right now, which is the creation of an AI ministry.

What, in your opinion, should be one of the key priorities that regulators and lawmakers have to look into when it comes to AI?

– I welcome the foundation of the Artificial Intelligence Ministry in Kazakhstan. This is a very progressive point. Because we know that artificial general intelligence will very significantly impact the economy, society, and international relations. Therefore, I welcome it. Because now there will be a single center that will focus on artificial intelligence in Kazakhstan. And this will allow vertical and horizontal integration of artificial intelligence into the society.

The regulatory framework becomes extremely important. AI is as important as or more important than electricity but as important as or maybe more dangerous than nuclear weapons. We are already seeing the utilization of artificial intelligence for weapons, and we should ensure that artificial intelligence is used for the benefit of the society and for the good of the people, and we should protect the citizens from the bad usage of artificial intelligence.

Therefore, Kazakhstan should create a law on artificial intelligence; the first reading has been done in the parliament, and then develop this law further with additional regulations, such that AI innovation is as fast as possible, but the dangers to society are minimized.

Digital Bridge focuses a lot on AI investment and investment in startups. So, what do you think about the possibilities of not just Kazakhstan but Central Asia's AI startups and investments? How do you assess the AI investment climate in Central Asia?

– All right. I have been in Kazakhstan for 15 years. Right now, I have many students and former students who are millionaires, and I can tell you this. In Kazakhstan, there is lots of appetite for venture, and there is also quite a bit of capital, but until very recently, there was no venture capital. Right now, in these types of events, such as Digital Bridge, in the news, and in other venues, we are realizing that Kazakhstan is also starting venture capital for artificial intelligence and other technological venues.

I welcome this very deeply because very recently we have heard that Higgsfield AI became the first Kazakhstan-grown unicorn. I believe that with the strong leadership, with the political frameworks, with the well-educated youth, and with enabling them with significant investments such as establishing supercomputers in Kazakhstan, within the next five to ten years, there will be many more unicorns to come. We are living in an accelerated age.

Now, from a company being founded to becoming a unicorn is four years. So if we will be one of the first movers to this market and utilize the youth of Kazakhstan, which is a country with very strong demographics, I see that Kazakhstan will succeed in this AI race with respect to the economic outcomes.

Could you say that Kazakhstan is becoming somewhat of a hub in Central Asia when it comes to AI and digitalization?

– Yes, I can just definitely say that Kazakhstan is becoming a hub. And today this event's name is Bridge. I always see Kazakhstan as a bridge between East and West and North and South. And from my perspective, Kazakhstan is like the Great Caravan Saray on the Great Silk Road, so we can just bring everybody here.

Kazakhstan is a very friendly nation. It is engaged in a multi-vector diplomatic policy, and in general, it is always adhering to international law. It is providing a very positive environment for investors.

Also, just look at Astana. Astana today is one of the nicest, cleanest, and safest cities you can visit. So, considering all of these things, yes, Kazakhstan can be a hub for AI, and I believe in the bright future of Kazakhstan.

The statement was echoed during yesterday’s panel sessions, during one of which leading experts in artificial intelligence from across Central Asia discussed the region’s potential in AI and the steps needed to build a unified ecosystem for startups.