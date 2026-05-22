Kazakhstan calls on EU to join electronic permit exchange project for international transport

A meeting took place in Astana between the Kazakh Transport Vice Minister Zhanibek Taizhanov and head of the Sustainable Transport and Urban Development Unit of the European Commission's Directorate-General for International Partnerships Sergio Oliete Josa.

During the talks, the sides discussed the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) and its current performance. It was noted that transit volumes along the corridor continue to grow, while delivery times have significantly decreased. Plans to increase container traffic were also reviewed.

Strategic priority was given to advancing the Caspian region's infrastructure. Kazakhstan's delegation highlighted the modernization of Aktau port berths, backed by funding from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Union. Furthermore, talks covered the manufacturing of new vessels and the expansion of Caspian ferry services.

The meeting also addressed the implementation of railway projects aimed at boosting the corridor's throughput and enhancing interregional transport connectivity.

The sides explored the digital transformation of the transport and logistics sector, with a primary focus on digitalizing customs clearance, implementing electronic document management, and transitioning to digital permits for international road freight. Kazakhstan extended an invitation to EU countries to join this initiative.

Following the talks, the sides confirmed their interest in the further development of cooperation and expressed their readiness to continue joint work on strengthening the Trans-Caspian corridor as one of the key routes between Asia and Europe.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan digitizes road transport permits with Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Kyrgyzstan.