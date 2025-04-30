Kazakhstan, Bulgaria discuss cooperation prospects

During the talks, the two sides conducted a substantive discussion on the current state and prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and also exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda, including the outcomes of the Central Asia – European Union Summit held on April 4, 2025, in Samarkand.

Particular attention was devoted to the schedule of upcoming high-level events planned for this year. Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining the positive momentum of political dialogue. The Bulgarian side reiterated its readiness to contribute to the steady development of mutually beneficial relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union, including liberalization of visa regime with the EU.

In discussing trade and economic cooperation, both parties expressed satisfaction with the fourfold increase in bilateral trade volume last year, which reached 375 million US dollars, as well as Kazakhstan’s entry into the top three non-EU import partners of Bulgaria in the current year.

In this context, the importance of ensuring substantive and results-oriented preparations for the upcoming 5th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, scheduled for the end of May this year, was underscored. The event will focus on advancing mutually beneficial collaboration in the fields of energy, including the green agenda, industry, agriculture and transit-transport connectivity.

In conclusion, the two sides agreed to maintain active working-level dialogue on all the issues discussed during the meeting.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Bulgaria seek to expand trade and economic cooperation.