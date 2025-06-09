Kazakhstan – Bulgaria Business Forum kicks off in Astana

Addressing those gathered, the President expressed confidence that the forum will give a new impetus to the economic and investment cooperation of the two nations. He said an official visit of President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev symbolizes a new chapter in the Kazakhstan-Bulgaria strategic partnership that drives the common progress. For the past 30 years, the two countries have established strong political and diplomatic relations. He said Kazakhstan regards Bulgaria as a friendly country and an important strategic partner. However, there is untapped potential for widening trade and investment cooperation between the states. The President stated the Kazakhstan-Bulgaria intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation may become an important platform for boosting ties between the two nations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is ready to reveal new opportunities and priorities for expanding cooperation. Firstly, the Head of State outlined transport options. Kazakhstan and Bulgaria occupy the unique geographic position. Kazakhstan is situated in the heart of Eurasia and is a vital link. Kazakhstan accounts for 85% of all inland transportation between Europe and China. Thanks to the growing infrastructure of the Middle Corridor, including modern railways, dry ports and logistics centers, Kazakhstan connects the East and West more efficiently than ever before. Last year, transportation rose by 62% reaching 4.5 million tons. The corridor’s carrying capacity is projected to hit 10 million tons by 2028.

The President also hailed the BMF Port Burgas joining the Middle Corridor as a key logistics center in the Black Sea.

As stated previously, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, suggested building a Kazakhstan–Bulgaria transport and logistics cooperation working group.