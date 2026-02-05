Kazakhstan brings national heritage to Qatar with Days of Culture

From February 4 to 7, 2026, Doha is hosting the Days of Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, according to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information.

The program is aimed at further strengthening the cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Qatar and promoting national culture on the international stage.

The main events will take place at the cultural and historical center Darb Al-Saai in Doha. The program will feature a gala concert, thematic concerts, exhibitions, and educational activities showcasing both traditional and contemporary Kazakh art: national music and choreography, applied and visual arts, elements of stage culture, and national costumes.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Days of Culture will include several major events.

On February 4, a gala concert of Kazakh masters of art will be held, featuring the Orchestra of Kazakh Folk Instruments of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory and the Birlik Dance Ensemble. Among the vocalists are People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Alisher Karimov, honored artists of Kazakhstan Medet Chotabayev, Zarina Altynbayeva, and Maria Mudryak, as well as laureates of the Daryn State Youth Prize - Askar Mukhiyat, Rukhiya Baidukenova, Rassul Zharmagambetov, Nazym Sagyntai, and other renowned cultural figures. The concert program will include works from the classical musical heritage of the Kazakh people, traditional kuis and songs, as well as modern compositions in symphonic arrangements.

On February 6, a solo concert will be given by Joshy Ethno-Folk Ensemble, performing folk songs and kuis on traditional instruments and in modern arrangements.

