Kazakhstan-Brazil: Exploring new horizons through consultations in Astana

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan held the consultations, co-chaired by Kazakh First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yerzhan Ashikbayev and Brazilian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Susan Kleebank.

The discussions reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to dynamically developing mutually beneficial cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral relations.

First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev highlighted the strong momentum in political, trade, and economic ties, noting promising joint opportunities in the agro-industrial sector, product processing, transport and logistics infrastructure, energy, agriculture, civil aviation, and digitalization. He emphasized growing interest in local production initiatives and investment in high-tech industries as additional drivers for partnership.

Deputy Minister Kleebank expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its high-level participation in the BRICS and COP-30 summits. She emphasized that Kazakhstan is the only Central Asian country with an embassy in Brazil, underscoring its strategic interest in a long-term partnership. Likewise, the Brazilian Embassy in Astana remains the country’s sole diplomatic mission in Central Asia, highlighting Kazakhstan’s role as a key regional partner and strategic hub for Brazil’s engagement with the region.

First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev also underscored education as an area with significant potential, including academic exchanges and Portuguese language studies.

He further outlined key regional trends such as expanded connectivity, transport and logistics routes, and a focus on sustainable development.

The Brazilian side praised Kazakhstan’s multilateral initiatives, including efforts to strengthen global energy and nuclear security, advance cooperation in the green economy, promote the water-climate agenda, and actively engage within the UN and other international organizations. Both countries reaffirmed their shared commitment to multilateralism, diplomacy, and equitable international cooperation.

The consultations also addressed prospects for expanding humanitarian and educational ties, including university partnerships, joint research, and increased tourism exchange.

At the conclusion of the talks, both sides expressed satisfaction with the outcomes and confirmed their readiness to maintain regular contacts at various levels.

