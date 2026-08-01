Kazakhstan braces for weekend of extreme heat

Weather conditions across Kazakhstan will remain unstable over the next three days. While abnormally hot weather is expected to persist across much of the country, precipitation will be mostly localized and short-lived. However, northern and central regions are forecast to experience heavy rain accompanied by hail and squally winds.

The highest temperatures are expected in the south, southeast, east, and central regions, where daytime highs will reach 35–40°C. In western Kazakhstan, weather conditions will begin to change from August 1, bringing a slight drop in temperatures, although they will remain above the seasonal average.