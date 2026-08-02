Kazakhstan braces for thunderstorms and temperatures up to 42°C

Atmospheric fronts will bring unstable weather to most of Kazakhstan, with rain and thunderstorms expected nationwide. Heavy rain is forecast for the northwest and north, where isolated hail is also possible. Southern regions are expected to remain dry.

Strong winds are forecast across the country, with dust storms expected in the south.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach 41°C in southern Abai region.

Intense heat is also expected in Atyrau, Almaty, Karaganda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Zhetysu, and Abai regions, where temperatures will range between 35°C and 39°C. Temperatures are expected to climb to 38–40°C in Zhambyl and Mangistau regions and 40–42°C in Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions.

High wildfire danger has been forecast for parts of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Almaty, Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Turkistan, Karaganda, Ulytau, and Abai regions.

Extreme wildfire danger is expected in parts of Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkistan, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, Ulytau, Abai, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Zhetysu regions.