Kazakhstan braces for snowstorms before sharp cold snap

On December 23-24, a cyclone moving rapidly from west to east will shape weather conditions across Kazakhstan, bringing widespread snowfall, snowstorms, and gusty winds. Western regions are expected to see icy conditions.

According to forecasters, on December 25, the cyclone will give way to a cold air intrusion, causing a significant temperature drop. Nighttime temperatures in western regions are forecast to fall to -20...-25°C, while northern areas could see lows of -23...-28°C.

Southern regions, however, are expected to remain relatively mild, with daytime temperatures rising to between +2°C and +7°C.

