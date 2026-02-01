Kazakhstan braces for snow, high winds, and severe frost

According to Kazhydromet National Weather Service, passing atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation, predominantly snow. At night, patches of heavy snowfall are forecast in the southeast of Kazakhstan.

Low-level drifting snow, fog, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second (49-66 fps) are expected nationwide. At times, the wind speed will reach 25 m/s (82 fps) in the southeast. Black ice is predicted in southern regions.

Severe frost of -41°C (-42°F) is expected at night in the northern part of the East Kazakhstan region, while temperatures may drop to -35°C (-31°F) in the northeastern part of the Karaganda region.