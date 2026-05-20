Kazakhstan braces for rain on Wednesday

Heavy rain, hail, and squalls are expected in the south and southeast of the country. In the east, there will be both rain and snow.

However, only the central regions will remain dry under a high-pressure system.

The winds will strengthen in most of the country. Moreover, the southern, western, and northwestern regions will see dust storms.

Patchy fog is forecast overnight in the north and southwest.

Overnight frosts of -2...-3 degrees Celsius are expected in the east of the Abai region, as well as in the north and east of the East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Ground frosts of -2°C are predicted in the east of the Akmola region.

Extreme fire danger is forecast in the following regions: