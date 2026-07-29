Kazakhstan braces for rain, heat up to 44°C on Wednesday

Meteorologists forecast rain and thunderstorms across most of the country, while southern Kazakhstan is expected to remain dry. Strong winds are also expected nationwide, with dust storms likely in the southwest and south.

Extreme heat is expected in several regions, with daytime temperatures reaching 40-43°C in Atyrau, Aktobe, and southern Kostanay, and up to 43-44°C in Mangystau.

Temperatures in the West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions are expected to reach 35-38°C. Highs of 35-36°C are also expected in the Almaty, Ulytau, Zhetysu, North Kazakhstan, western Atyrau, Akmola, and Karaganda regions. In the Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions, temperatures are forecast to reach 40-42°C.

Kazhydromet also warned of a high risk of wildfires in parts of the West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Mangystau, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Turkistan regions.

An extreme wildfire danger has been declared for the Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Atyrau and Turkistan regions, as well as parts of the Zhetysu, Karaganda, Ulytau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Abai, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kostanay, Aktobe, Mangystau and Pavlodar regions.