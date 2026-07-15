Kazakhstan braces for rain, hail and heat up to 45°C

Meteorologists expect heavy rain in the northern and northwestern regions. Hail and squally winds are forecast during the day across the western, northern, and northwestern parts of the country. Southern Kazakhstan is expected to remain dry.

Strong winds are forecast nationwide, with dust storms likely in the southwestern and southern regions.

Daytime temperatures in southern parts of West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions, as well as Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhetysu and Abai regions, and southern Kostanay region are forecast to range from 35 to 39 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in the Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions are expected to reach 40 to 44 degrees Celsius.

Extreme heat of 40 to 45 degrees Celsius is expected in Mangystau, Zhambyl and Ulytau regions, as well as in northern and southern parts of Zhetysu region and southern Aktobe and Karaganda regions.

Kazhydromet has also warned of elevated wildfire risk across large parts of the country.