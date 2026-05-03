Kazakhstan braces for rain and hail on Sunday

However, the northern and eastern regions will see dry weather.

The winds will strengthen nationwide, with dust storms expected in the south.

Overnight, ground frosts down to -1...-2 degrees Celsius are forecast in the west of the Akmola region, as well as the North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

A high risk of fire is predicted in the following areas: the west, north, and east of the Pavlodar region; the west, east, and center of the Zhambyl region; the west, north, and south of the Karaganda region; the south of the Aktobe region; the west of the East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions; the east, south, and center of the Kyzylorda region; the south, east, and center of the Abai region; the west and north of the Zhetysu region (extremely high in the southeast and south); and the east and center of the Ulytau region.