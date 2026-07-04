Kazakhstan braces for heavy rain, thunderstorms and extreme heat

Unstable weather conditions are expected across much of the country, with rain, thunderstorms and strong winds forecast nationwide.

Meteorologists predict that atmospheric fronts across Kazakhstan will bring heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail, and squally winds. Heavy rain is likely in the northwest, north, and southeast, with strong winds nationwide and dust storms in the south. Fog may occur overnight and in the morning in the western, northwestern, and northern regions.

In the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Abai regions, daytime temperatures are expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius.

A high wildfire risk is issued for the Turkistan region, western Atyrau, western and southern Pavlodar, northern Karaganda, southern and eastern East Kazakhstan, eastern Kyzylorda, and western, northern, and southern Zhambyl.

An extreme wildfire risk is forecast across regions including Zhetysu, Abai, central Kyzylorda, western, northern, and southern Turkistan, northeastern Zhambyl, northern and eastern Almaty, eastern and central Akmola, southeastern Pavlodar, western Karaganda, southern Ulytau, and northwestern and central East Kazakhstan.