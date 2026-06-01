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    Kazakhstan braces for heavy rain, hail, and temperature swings this week

    22:48, 1 June 2026

    Passing atmospheric fronts will cause unsettled weather with rain and thunderstorms in much of Kazakhstan on June 2-4, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

    rain
    Photo source: Maksat Shygarbay \ Qazinform

    Heavy rain, hail, and squalls are forecast on June 2 in the Pavlodar region, on June 3 in the Atyrau and Mangistau regions, on June 3-4 in the Aktobe region, and on June 4 in the Kostanay region.

    Strong winds are predicted across the country, with dust storms in the southwest and south.

    Daytime temperatures will be as follows: +23+28°C in the west, +13+26°C in the northwest, +25+32°C in the north, +27+36°C in the center and east, and +25+35°C in the south and southeast.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet rains Hail Wind
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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