Kazakhstan braces for heavy rain, hail, and temperature swings this week

Heavy rain, hail, and squalls are forecast on June 2 in the Pavlodar region, on June 3 in the Atyrau and Mangistau regions, on June 3-4 in the Aktobe region, and on June 4 in the Kostanay region.

Strong winds are predicted across the country, with dust storms in the southwest and south.

Daytime temperatures will be as follows: +23+28°C in the west, +13+26°C in the northwest, +25+32°C in the north, +27+36°C in the center and east, and +25+35°C in the south and southeast.