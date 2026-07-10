Kazakhstan braces for heavy rain and scorching heat on July 10

Atmospheric fronts will bring rain and thunderstorms to western, northwestern and far eastern Kazakhstan, as well as the mountainous areas of the southeast. Heavy rain is forecast overnight in the west, where squalls and hail are also possible in some areas. Dry weather is expected across the rest of the country.

Strong winds are forecast nationwide, while fog is expected overnight and in the morning in northern Kazakhstan.

Daytime highs of 35–38°C are forecast across the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Almaty, Zhetysu, and Ulytau regions, as well as southern Abai region and western and southern Karaganda region. Temperatures are expected to climb to 38–40°C in the Zhambyl region and 40–42°C in the Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions.

Extreme heat will persist, with daytime temperatures reaching 43–45°C in the Mangistau region and up to 45°C in southern Kyzylorda region. Temperatures of 40–41°C are also forecast for southern West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Akmola regions, as well as southern Ulytau region and northern Zhetysu region.

A high wildfire danger remains in place for the Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions, as well as western Atyrau region, southwestern West Kazakhstan region, southern and eastern Aktobe region, and eastern Zhambyl region.

An extreme wildfire danger remains in effect for northern, southern and eastern Zhetysu region, northern and southeastern Abai region, central and southeastern Kyzylorda region, western, northern and central Turkistan region, western and northern Zhambyl region, southern Atyrau region, northern Almaty region, southeastern Pavlodar region, western and northern Karaganda region, and northwestern and central East Kazakhstan region.