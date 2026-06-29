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    Kazakhstan braces for heavy rain and dangerous heat

    00:07, 29 June 2026

    A northwestern cyclone will keep weather conditions unsettled across much of Kazakhstan on June 29, bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail and strong winds, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Heavy rain in Aktobe nears annual precipitation
    Photo credit: Altynai Sagyndykova/Qazinform

    Heavy rain is forecast for western, northwestern, northern and central Kazakhstan, while southern regions could see dust storms. Fog is also expected overnight and into the morning in parts of the country's northwest.

    Daytime temperatures will reach 35–38°C in the Almaty, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions, as well as the Zhetysu and Abai regions and central parts of the Karaganda region. Even higher temperatures of 40–41°C are forecast for northern Zhetysu, southeastern Karaganda, southern East Kazakhstan, southern Pavlodar, and parts of the Abai region.

    Large parts of Kazakhstan remain under high to extreme wildfire danger, particularly in the Karaganda, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Abai, and Zhetysu regions.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Heat wave rains Kazhydromet Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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