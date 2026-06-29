Kazakhstan braces for heavy rain and dangerous heat

Heavy rain is forecast for western, northwestern, northern and central Kazakhstan, while southern regions could see dust storms. Fog is also expected overnight and into the morning in parts of the country's northwest.

Daytime temperatures will reach 35–38°C in the Almaty, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions, as well as the Zhetysu and Abai regions and central parts of the Karaganda region. Even higher temperatures of 40–41°C are forecast for northern Zhetysu, southeastern Karaganda, southern East Kazakhstan, southern Pavlodar, and parts of the Abai region.

Large parts of Kazakhstan remain under high to extreme wildfire danger, particularly in the Karaganda, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Abai, and Zhetysu regions.