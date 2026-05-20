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    Kazakhstan braces for cold wave in coming days

    16:42, 20 May 2026

    A cold high-pressure system is shifting into the territory of Kazakhstan, pushing out the recent warm spell, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

    Kazakhstan braces for cold wave in coming days
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    Kazhydromet said fueled by cold air and moving swiftly, the anticyclone will trigger a sharp temperature plunge, sweeping first through the northern provinces before advancing east.

    Freezing overnight temperatures of 0-5C are expected in the north on May 22, and the east and center on May 23, with ground frost hitting -3C in places. Daytime temperatures will be just up to 10-15C.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Regions
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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