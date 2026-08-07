Kazakhstan braces for another heat wave within next three days

Forecasters said temperatures will rise significantly as warm air masses move in from regions of Iran, bringing another wave of intense heat.

In the north and east of Kazakhstan, temperatures are expected to reach 35-39C, while southern regions may see extreme heat of 35-41C. In the west and central parts of the country, temperatures could climb to 36-41C.

At the same time, weather conditions will become more unstable in some regions. A northwestern cyclone and associated atmospheric fronts are expected to bring rain, thunderstorms and stronger winds to western and northwestern areas. Some areas are forecast to experience hail.

In the east of the country, as well as in mountainous areas of the south and southeast, the influence of a southern cyclone will lead to periods of rain and thunderstorms.