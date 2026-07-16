Kazakhstan bets on AI to position itself as leading agro-industrial hub in Central Asia

At the meeting, President Tokayev highlighted that the entire world is undergoing a transformation in the agricultural sector and to remain competitive in agriculture, it is not enough to rely solely on natural resources.

“What is crucial in this field,” Tokayev said, “is the effective use of data, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies. Kazakhstan has harvested 27 million tons of grain for two years in a row. This is a record figure achieved thanks to modern technologies and efficient management. Overall, we are actively working on the digitalization of agriculture. Drones, satellite monitoring of crops, and precision farming technologies are being widely introduced”.

Currently, according to the Head of State, more than 200 agro-industrial enterprises in the country operate on the ‘smart farm’ principle, while another 650 farms are gradually adopting digital solutions.

“We are also developing a national digital tracking system, which allows full monitoring of agricultural products from field to consumer. The goal is to increase agricultural output and develop a food industry with high added value. This way, we intend to position Kazakhstan as a leading agro-industrial hub in Central Asia. The shortest path to this goal is through artificial intelligence, robotics and Industry 4.0 technologies. Intelligent quality control systems, automated production lines, and digitally integrated supply chains enhance productivity and ensure compliance with international standards,” the President said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also added that Kazakhstan is developing advanced storage infrastructure, including modern logistics centers and automated refrigerated warehouses.

“Overall, this sector is undergoing a profound and large-scale changes. We invited Chinese companies to actively participate in these initiatives,” he noted.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying a working visit to Shanghai at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On July 17, President Tokayev is expected to take part in the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC 2026) themed “AI Partnership for a Bright Future”.