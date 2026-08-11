Kazakhstan, Belgium broaden cooperation in agriculture, tourism and regional partnership

As part of the visit, Vassilenko met with Blankenberge Mayor Björn Prasse, as well as Patrick Maselis, owner and CEO of the Belgian Maselis Group, and the management of Borlix NV.

During talks with the mayor of Blankenberge, the sides discussed opportunities to strengthen Kazakhstan-Belgium cooperation at the regional level, with a focus on tourism, sustainable urban development, cultural exchanges and establishing direct ties between municipalities in the two countries.

Vassilenko briefed the Belgian side on Kazakhstan’s ongoing political and constitutional reforms, the entry into force of the new Constitution and preparations for elections to the country’s new unicameral Parliament, the Qurultay.

Particular attention was given to potential partnerships between Blankenberge and Kazakhstan’s tourism regions. The discussions covered resort area management, environmental projects, yacht infrastructure and sustainable urban mobility.

Trade and investment opportunities

The ambassador also held talks with representatives of the Maselis Group and Borlix NV on expanding trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Belgium.

According to the Kazakh side, bilateral trade continues to grow. Kazakhstan’s exports to Belgium rose by 48% in 2025 to $311.5 million. Flax seeds accounted for the largest share of exports. Belgium is the largest European market for Kazakh flax, while Kazakhstan ranks first among flax seed suppliers to the European Union.

The Belgian companies expressed interest in cooperation in deep grain processing, the localization of advanced processing technologies, the production of food ingredients and animal feed, and joint investment projects in Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector.

The companies are also being considered as potential partners in preparations for His Majesty King Philippe of Belgium’s first-ever state visit to Kazakhstan, scheduled for autumn 2026.

Middle Corridor and port cooperation

Vassilenko highlighted the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, known as the Middle Corridor, which has emerged as one of the fastest-developing transport routes across Eurasia.

He also outlined opportunities to use the infrastructure of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges to expand exports of Kazakh agricultural products to European Union markets.

During the visit, the ambassador toured the Port of Zeebrugge, which is part of the unified Port of Antwerp-Bruges, and familiarised himself with its operations.

The visit concluded with both sides reaffirming their interest in expanding practical cooperation and implementing joint projects in agriculture, logistics, tourism and sustainable regional development.

The sides also stressed the importance of strengthening direct contacts between businesses and regional communities in Kazakhstan and the province of West Flanders.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Belgium plan to set up a mirror laboratory for AI and math at ALEM.AI center.