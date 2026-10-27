Kazakhstan begins construction of 272-meter skyscraper in new city of Alatau

A groundbreaking ceremony was held with the participation of Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev.

The new complex is expected to become one of the key developments in Alatau’s emerging business district. With an investment of more than 800 million US dollars, the project provides for the construction of two towers measuring 272 and 78 meters in height. The development will accommodate office spaces, residential units, a hotel, retail outlets, and public areas.

Bozumbayev noted that the development of Alatau remains under the close supervision of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. At the Head of State’s initiative, a special legal regime is being introduced in stages to create favorable conditions for investors and establish a modern governance system.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

These measures are contributing to increased investment activity. In the first nine months of 2026, investment in fixed capital in Alatau rose 1.6 times to reach 70.3 billion tenge. Overall, the city’s investment portfolio includes 67 projects worth nearly 6.9 billion US dollars, with the potential to create around 55,000 jobs.

Urban infrastructure is also being developed to support the implementation of investment projects. Work is currently underway on 28 projects, with 35.3 billion tenge allocated from the reserve fund. Key initiatives include the reconstruction of the Kokpa-1 substation, the construction of water supply facilities, and road repairs. These improvements are expected to provide the necessary conditions for launching new businesses and supporting further construction.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The deputy prime minister placed particular emphasis on the quality and safety of Iconic Complex. He stressed the importance of meeting construction deadlines, complying with seismic safety and energy efficiency requirements, and involving Kazakhstani companies and specialists in the project.

As part of the special legal regime, a mechanism for independent technical review of project documentation has also been introduced, involving international experts. The initiative is intended to bring international best practices into the assessment of complex construction projects.

We expect Iconic Complex to set a new standard for design and construction quality and contribute to Alatau’s development as a modern city. The project must be completed on schedule while meeting stringent quality and safety requirements, said Bozumbayev.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) is serving as the project’s general contractor, while the architectural concept was developed by the US-based firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM).

Construction of Iconic Complex is scheduled for completion by the end of 2029.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the KAIST branch would open in Alatau.