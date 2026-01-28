Kazakhstan becomes top 10 importer of Chinese cars

Mexico topped the list of Chinese vehicle importers, ranking first with 625,187 units, followed by Russia in second place (582,738) and the United Arab Emirates in third (571,937). The United Kingdom ranked fourth (335,551), with Brazil (322,076) completing the top five.

Other countries in the top 10 included Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Australia and the Philippines, reflecting the broad geographic spread of China’s vehicle export markets across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Oceania. Kazakhstan placed 10th in the ranking, importing 211,545 vehicles last year.

Overall, China exported 8.32 million vehicles in 2025, up 30% year on year, including 3.43 million new energy vehicles, an increase of 70%. Electric vehicles accounted for 28% of total exports, while plug-in hybrids made up 13%, as the share of gasoline-powered vehicles declined.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that China’s government-supported trade-in program boosted consumer goods sales, generating 3.92 trillion yuan.