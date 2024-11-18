Kazakhstan becomes aspirant member of UIMLA

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The Annual General Assembly of UIMLA, uniting 27 member-states and bringing together mountain tourism professionals from around the world, was held Nov 14 in North Macedonia.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The National Association of Mountain Guides of Kazakhstan has been admitted as an aspirant member of UIMLA, which will allow Kazakhstani mountain guides to adapt the standards of the international level, and to exchange experience and knowledge with partners from other countries. Obtaining such status will give a powerful impulse for the development of ecological and active tourism.

At the UIMLA Assembly, Kazakhstan was presented as a country with a unique natural infrastructure, suitable for the mountain tourism development. Special attention was paid to the Almaty Mountain cluster, its safety and high standards of tourism quality.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The delegation included legendary Kazakh climber Maksut Zhumaev, who conquered all the 14 Earth’s highest peaks, President of the Association of Mountain Guides of Kazakhstan Olesya Lavrenova and representatives of the Almaty Tourism Department.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Satybaldy Burshakov represented the delegation of Kazakhstan in negotiations with the leadership of the North Macedonia Agency for the Promotion and Support of Tourism. The talks focused on the issues of simplification of the visa regime and signing the relevant agreement between the two countries.