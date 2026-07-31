Kazakhstan battles six forest fires amid high fire danger

The fires include three in the Kostanay region, two in the Yertis Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve, and one in the Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

In the Kostanay region, the fires were detected during ground patrols by the state forest protection service. The blazes were promptly localized following the rapid deployment of firefighting personnel and equipment.

The fires in the Yertis Ormany and Semey Ormany reserves were detected by an early fire detection system. According to the ministry, forestry personnel and the necessary equipment were immediately dispatched to the affected areas, and efforts to contain and fully extinguish the fires are ongoing.

The ministry also warned that an abnormally hot spell remains in place, with a high wildfire danger level across several regions of Kazakhstan. It urged residents, visitors to natural areas, and forest users to follow fire safety regulations strictly.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the number of forest fires in Kazakhstan had increased by nearly 50%.