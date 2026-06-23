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    Kazakhstan bags 2 medals at Asian Relays Championships in China

    07:50, 23 June 2026

    Kazakhstan claimed two medals at the Asian Relay Championships in Shaoxing, China, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan bags 2 medals at Asian Relays Championships
    Photo credit: NOC

    On day 1, Kazakhstan triumphed in the mixed 4x400m relay.

    The team, consisting of Elnor Mukhitdinov, Maria Shuvalova, Andrey Sokolov, and Adelina Zems, took home gold.

    They not only won but also set a new national record of 3:16.75.

    On day 2, the women’s team of Anna Shumilo, Maria Shuvalova, Adelina Zems, Alexandra Zalyubovskaya initially finished fourth in the women’s 4x400m relay.

    After Sri Lanka’s disqualification for a rule violation, Kazakhstan was promoted to third place and awarded bronze.

    Sport Athletics Kazakhstan China National Olympic Committee
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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