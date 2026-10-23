Kazakhstan attracts more than 192 billion tenge in water sector investments

In 2024-2025, fixed-capital investment in the water sector totaled 676.7 billion US dollars, a 79 percent increase compared with the previous two years.

Investment-funded initiatives include the construction of three reservoirs in Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions in cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank. Other major projects include the construction of the Yesil counter-regulator in Akmola region with support from the Asian Development Bank.

The funds attracted are primarily directed toward the construction and modernization of water infrastructure, including reservoirs, canals, hydraulic structures and other facilities essential to ensuring a stable water supply for the population and economic sectors, said Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation.

He noted that the investments are expected to improve the reliability of water supplies, reduce water losses and make water resource management more efficient.

International cooperation also extends beyond financial assistance to include the introduction of modern technologies, digitalization of the sector, strengthening human resources and scientific capacity, and the exchange of best practices, the minister added.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Central Asian countries agreed on reservoir operations for 2026-2027.