Kazakhstan attends Russia's Innoprom international industrial exhibition

This year, the exhibition brings together official representatives and business communities from 17 countries. Above 100 events involving over 11,000 organizations and companies will be held as part of the exhibition.

Heads of delegations got acquainted with the national expositions of Kazakhstan and Belarus, and the Saudi Arabia’s stand.

The country’s national exposition features 12 leading enterprises ranging from heavy industry, machine building, mining to consumer goods production.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Addressing the strategic session, themed Technological leadership: industrial breakthrough, Roman Sklyar outlined the key achievements of Kazakhstan’s manufacturing industry and prospects for the development soon. He stressed the need to establish partnerships with countries, develop joint projects and attract investments.