Kazakhstan attends High-level Meeting on China's Global Development Initiative

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to China for convening such an important event dedicated to the theme: “Commitment to Original Aspirations, Jointly Shaping a Bright Future for Global Development.”

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan highly appreciates the forward-looking leadership of President Xi Jinping and his active efforts aimed at building a more just, inclusive, and effective foundation for international cooperation. He stresed in this context, Kazakhstan fully supports China’s global initiatives, which have emerged as a response to geopolitical and economic challenges.

The President said Kazakhstan supports the Global Development Initiative called to contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This aligns with China’s latest strategic proposal, the Global Governance Initiative, suggested by President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit held in Tianjin.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the initiative is called to serve as a source of positive influence in an unstable world, helping to better reflect the interests and aspirations of the majority of countries. He emphasized that the United Nations will play a central role in this framework.

