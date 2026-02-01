Kazakhstan attends 2026 Winter Festival in Mongolia

Photo credit: MONTSAME

It is purposed to promote special-interest tourism and extend the winter tourism season, increase tourist flow to Ulaanbaatar during winter and encourage locals to spend leisure time healthily.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

The 14th festival featured this year the International Ice Archery Championship (traditional Mongolian sport), ice knucklebone shooting championship, snowboarding, alpine skiing, curling, and snow rugby Championships, paragliding (mountain parachuting), and amateur ice wall climbing.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

It also held family relay race & tug-of-war, Grand Tour (Winter Cup) for tourism students and various cultural and educational programs, national art performances, falconry and parachute demonstrations and skiing and sledding activities.

The festival drew the participation of over 1,000 athletes from Ulaanbaatar and all 21 aimags of Mongolia, more than 50 international athletes from China, Buryatia, Kalmykia, Tuva, Kazakhstan, and the United States.

The event was jointly organized by the Ulaanbaatar City Governor’s Office, the Capital City Tourism Department, and the Sky Resort Complex.