    Kazakhstan approves wholesale liquefied gas price

    11:55, 23 December 2025

    The Kazakh Energy Ministry has approved the maximum wholesale price for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sold on the domestic market outside commodity exchanges, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    According to the order signed by the Energy Minister as of December 15, 2025, the price cap will remain in effect from January 1 to June 30, 2026.

    The maximum wholesale price for liquefied petroleum gas supplied to the domestic market of Kazakhstan outside commodity exchanges for the period from January 1 to June 30, 2026, is approved at 59,722 tenge per ton, excluding VAT.

    The decision was adopted in line with Kazakhstan’s Law on Gas and Gas Supply and national security regulations.

    The current price of 59,722 tenge per ton (excluding VAT) has been in effect since August 1, 2025, and remains valid until December 31, 2025.

