Kazakhstan approves new locations for casino zones

In particular, the amendments introduce changes to the Law 'On Gambling Business.” Under the new provisions, gambling zones will be located in the following areas:

Mangistau region, on the Caspian Sea coast;

Panfilov district and the shores of Lake Alakol in the Zhetysu region;

Talgar district in the Almaty region;

the Markakol area and Zaisan district in the East Kazakhstan region.

The placement of casinos, slot machine halls, betting shops and totalizators is prohibited within specially protected natural areas, as well as on land of historical and cultural significance and land allocated for defense and national security needs.

The access regime has also been specified, limiting entry to foreign citizens and stateless persons, as well as employees of gambling establishments and other individuals present in connection with their official duties.

Currently, casino operations in Kazakhstan are limited to two zones — the city of Konaev in the Almaty region and the Shchuchinsk-Borovoye resort area in the Akmola region — both open to Kazakh citizens and foreign visitors.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s tourism sector has attracted 1 trillion 254 billion tenge.