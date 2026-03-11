Kazakhstan and World Bank Group explore cooperation avenues

The discussions focused on the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank Group, including the preparation of a new Country Partnership Framework with Kazakhstan for 2026-2031.

Ashikbayev stressed the strategic nature of Kazakhstan’s cooperation with the World Bank Group, which has been one of the country’s key international partners for many years, supporting infrastructure projects and socio-economic reforms. The meeting highlighted that the Country Partnership Framework for 2020-2025 has so far helped implement 14 projects totaling approximately 4.2 billion US dollars in Kazakhstan.

World Bank Country Manager Mikhnev briefed on the preparation of the new World Bank Country Partnership Framework, the Bank’s current program in Kazakhstan, as well as prospective projects in transport infrastructure, modernization of the municipal and energy sectors, water resource management, and support for structural reforms.

In turn, Country Manager Khashimov presented an overview of the International Finance Corporation’s current activities in Kazakhstan, including projects in transport infrastructure, the financial sector, and microfinance, as well as consulting initiatives designed to promote the mortgage market and electromobility programs.

The sides also discussed promising areas of cooperation, including digital transformation of the economy, development of transport and railway infrastructure, modernization of municipal services, water resource management, and expansion of public-private partnership mechanisms.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed mutual interest in further strengthening the partnership and developing constructive dialogue between the Kazakh Government and the World Bank Group.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to secure funding from the World Bank for infrastructure projects.