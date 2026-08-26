Kazakhstan and Vietnam explore joint film projects and cultural cooperation

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva and Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, held as part of the Days of Kazakh Culture in Vietnam.

The sides discussed promising areas for further cooperation between the two countries, which have entered a new stage of relations following the establishment of a strategic partnership last year.

Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information

Balayeva noted that Kazakhstan is closely following the development of Vietnam’s cultural and creative industries and sees significant potential for cooperation in areas including cinema, performing arts, cultural tourism, heritage preservation, traditional crafts and contemporary design.

Particular attention was given to creative tourism, which allows visitors to engage directly with local cultural environments through traditional crafts, customs, cuisine, workshops and creative programs.

Balayeva also proposed strengthening cooperation in cinematography by organizing reciprocal film weeks, increasing the participation of filmmakers from both countries in film festivals, facilitating filming in Kazakhstan and Vietnam, and developing joint film projects.

Another promising area discussed was the creation of integrated tourism routes connecting cultural heritage sites, historic cities, museums, craft centers, festivals and contemporary cultural spaces in both countries.

Following the meeting, the two sides expressed their interest in further developing bilateral cooperation and promoting joint initiatives in culture, tourism and the creative industries.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan proposed hosting the U.S. Culture Days.