Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan continue deepening strategic ties

During the meeting, President Mirziyoyev commended the upward trend in the development of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, stressing the importance of further deepening the allied relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

In turn, Minister Kosherbayev conveyed warm greetings and best wishes on behalf of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and briefed on the execution of the agreements reached at the highest and high levels.

Today, Kazakh-Uzbek relations serve as a model of reliable and long-term cooperation in the international arena. This is primarily facilitated by regular and trust-based political dialogue at the highest level, stated Kosherbayev.

The talks also focused on the ongoing issues on the regional and international agenda.

The high-level interaction between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan within multilateral structures was highlighted, as well as the need to further boost regional cooperation and joint efforts to strengthen peace and stability in Central Asia.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Uzbekstan's Qanot Sharq Airlines has launched direct regular flights from Tashkent to Almaty.