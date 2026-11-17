The parties debated prospects for widening mutual trade in agricultural products, attracting investments, cattle breeding development and introducing modern technologies.

The minister said there is significant potential for expanding bilateral cooperation from boosting mutual trade and attracting investments to the development of animal breeding and selection. He stressed the task is to ensure the promotion of initiatives of mutual interest.

In turn, the ambassador confirmed the U.S. readiness for further development of trade and economic ties with Kazakhstan, broadening cooperation in the agrarian sector and strengthening business ties between the two nations.

The talks were also focused on the development of cattle breeding, selection and genetics. The minister outlined prospects for expanding cooperation with U.S. companies in breeding, purchasing high-productivity livestock, and genetic evaluation.

Besides, they focused on current and future promising investment projects involving the U.S. companies.

In particular, in Almaty region, PepsiCo is implementing an investment project to construct a savory snacks manufacturing plant. The project involves investments of 368 million US dollars and will have an annual production capacity of 70,000 tonnes of finished products. The plant is scheduled to become operational in April 2027.

Another promising area of cooperation is the localization of John Deere agricultural machinery production. During the first nine months of 2026, Kazakhstan manufactured 327 units of John Deere equipment worth a total of 23.2 billion tenge. The production line includes tractors, combines, headers, pick-up platforms, balers, and sprayers.

Following the talks, Kazakhstan suggested establishing a joint working group involving representatives of relevant government agencies and business communities from both countries. The new mechanism is intended to ensure a systematic approach to developing promising areas of cooperation, supporting investment initiatives, and advancing specific projects in the agro-industrial sector.