Kazakhstan and U.S. focus on enhanced strategic partnership issues
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin held a meeting with Eric Meyer, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, U.S. Department of State, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh MFA.
The sides discussed the current state and prospects of the enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.
Following the meeting, they reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening cooperation and agreed to maintain regular contact at all levels. In this context, the parties emphasized the significance of the recent visit by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu to Washington, upon the invitation of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.