Kazakhstan and U.S. focus on cooperation in energy, critical minerals, and infrastructure development

During discussions with Jimmy Panetta, Member of the Committee on Ways and Means and Co-Chair of the Kazakhstan-U.S. Caucus, and Congresswoman Carol Miller, the parties exchanged views on the development of bilateral trade as well as economic and investment cooperation.

The Kazakh side expressed appreciation to the U.S. legislators for supporting initiatives to repeal the Jackson-Vanik amendment, emphasized the value of timely progress on this matter in Congress.

Members of the delegation highlighted that Kazakhstan remains a stable, open, and predictable destination for foreign investment and business. The parties also discussed the outcomes of meetings with representatives of the U.S. businesses, which continued the dialogue initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in New York in September. Particular attention was given to expanding cooperation in the educational field.

During a meeting with Thomas Suozzi, Member of the Committee on Ways and Means, the sides underscored the importance of advancing economic relations between Kazakhstan and the United States, including in the areas of energy, AI, and digitalization. The Kazakh side presented its vision for building a new IT-driven economy and strengthening the country’s role as a key U.S. partner in Central Asia.

In addition, the delegation met with Senator Kevin Cramer, who warmly recalled his visit to Kazakhstan. The parties discussed prospects for deepening cooperation in the fields of energy, critical minerals, and infrastructure development.

During Serik Zhumangarin’s meeting with Brian Mast, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the parties discussed the development of trade and economic partnership between the two countries and emphasized the importance of continued collaboration across the full range of bilateral issues.

The series of meetings concluded with discussions between Asset Irgaliyev, Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms, and Bill Huizenga, Chairman of the Subcommittee on South and Central Asia of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The parties reviewed the current state of trade and economic cooperation and outlined directions for its further development.