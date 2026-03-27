Kazakhstan and U.S. agree on joint educational and research projects in aviation

Civil Aviation Academy acting rector Kairat Zhakupov and Kent State University President Todd Diacon signed the memo.

The memorandum marks a new stage in a partnership that has been developing since 2025 through working meetings, exchange of educational programs, and discussions on future collaboration.

The parties agreed to implement joint projects, including launching educational programs in priority areas such as unmanned aerial systems, air traffic management, and aircraft maintenance, expanding academic mobility and exchange of experience between students and faculty and conducting joint research in aviation technologies, digitalization, and sustainable industry development.

Talks between Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek and Kent State’s Vice President for Global Education, Marcello Fantoni, held this January provided additional impetus for cooperation. The parties focused on dual-degree programs and the concept of an International Aviation University.

The memorandum lays a solid foundation for long-term cooperation, opening new opportunities to improve the quality of aviation training and introduce modern educational practices.

Noteworthy, Belgium's University of Mons explores strategic partnerships with Kazakhstan.